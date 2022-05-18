Results of School
Budget Vote & Elections
The votes are in and here are how the school budget elections went around the county. We will add results as they com in.
Cherry Valley – Springfield
Proposition 1: 192 for – 66 against
Proposition 2: 178 for – 78 against
Proposition 3: 187 for – 70 against
Proposition 4: 162 for – 95 against
Board Seat
Erin VanDerwerker Seely: 216 votes
Cooperstown Central School
Budget: 393 for – 106 against
Bus Lease Proposition: 427 for – 67 against
Village Library Proposition: 408 for – 88 against
Board Members
Peter Iorizzo: 303 votes
Cody Moore: 300 votes
Richfield Springs
Budget: 136 for – 54 against
Bus Proposition: 132 for – 56 against
Capital Repair Proposition: 148 for – 40 against
Two 3-Year Board Seats
Tom Shypski: 140 votes
Becky Marzeski: 146 votes
Schenevus
Budget: 193 for – 122 against
Bus Proposition: 197 for – 116 against
Capital Fund Proposition: 217 for – 97 against
Board Member
Serenity Beardslee: 208 votes
Unatego
Budget: 144 for – 45 against
Board Member
Jilene Nordber: 169 votes