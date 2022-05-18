By: Staff  05/18/2022  9:47 am
Results of School Budget Vote

 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Education, Elections

Results of School
Budget Vote & Elections

The votes are in and here are how the school budget elections went around the county. We will add results as they com in.

Cherry Valley – Springfield

Proposition 1: 192 for – 66 against

Proposition 2: 178 for – 78 against

Proposition 3: 187 for – 70 against

Proposition 4: 162 for – 95 against

Board Seat
Erin VanDerwerker Seely: 216 votes

Cooperstown Central School

Budget: 393 for – 106 against

Bus Lease Proposition: 427 for – 67 against

Village Library Proposition: 408 for – 88 against

Board Members
Peter Iorizzo: 303 votes
Cody Moore: 300 votes

Richfield Springs

Budget: 136 for – 54 against

Bus Proposition: 132 for – 56 against

Capital Repair Proposition: 148 for – 40 against

Two 3-Year Board Seats
Tom Shypski: 140 votes
Becky Marzeski: 146 votes

Schenevus

Budget: 193 for – 122 against

Bus Proposition: 197 for – 116 against

Capital Fund Proposition: 217 for – 97 against

Board Member
Serenity Beardslee: 208 votes

Unatego

Budget: 144 for – 45 against

Board Member
Jilene Nordber: 169 votes

