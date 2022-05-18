Results of School Budget Vote

The votes are in and here are how the school budget elections went around the county. We will add results as they com in.

Cherry Valley – Springfield

Proposition 1: 192 for – 66 against

Proposition 2: 178 for – 78 against

Proposition 3: 187 for – 70 against

Proposition 4: 162 for – 95 against

Board Seat

Erin VanDerwerker Seely: 216 votes

Cooperstown Central School

Budget: 393 for – 106 against

Bus Lease Proposition: 427 for – 67 against

Village Library Proposition: 408 for – 88 against

Board Members

Peter Iorizzo: 303 votes

Cody Moore: 300 votes

Richfield Springs

Budget: 136 for – 54 against

Bus Proposition: 132 for – 56 against

Capital Repair Proposition: 148 for – 40 against

Two 3-Year Board Seats

Tom Shypski: 140 votes

Becky Marzeski: 146 votes

Schenevus

Budget: 193 for – 122 against

Bus Proposition: 197 for – 116 against

Capital Fund Proposition: 217 for – 97 against

Board Member

Serenity Beardslee: 208 votes

Unatego

Budget: 144 for – 45 against

Board Member

Jilene Nordber: 169 votes