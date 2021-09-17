Richard Frederick Smith August 21, 1943 – September 13, 2021

In Memoriam

OAKSVILLE – Richard Frederick Smith, Jr., a life-long area resident and long-time employee of Remington Arms, passed away following a lengthy illness Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 78.

Born August 21, 1943, at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, he was one of four children of Richard Frederick Smith, Sr. and Dorothy Arlene Roseboom Smith. He attended Cooperstown schools and was a member of the Cooperstown High School Class of 1961.

On March 17, 1962, Dick married Patricia Ann Edwards in a ceremony at the Cooperstown Methodist Church, and they went on to enjoy a total of 60 wonderful years together.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Dick proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1962 until 1968. Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to the Cooperstown area, and was employed for 34 years with Remington Arms in Ilion, first as a forend sander and then as an inspector.

Throughout his life, Dick enjoyed participating in and watching a variety of sports – he truly loved just about every kind of sport there is! He especially enjoyed playing softball, bowling and golfing, and was an avid fan of the New York Jets, having rooted for them since their beginning as the Titans of New York. Dick’s man cave at his home is a testament to his devotion to his beloved Jets. He also enjoyed his 1951 Ford coupe, and was a long-time active member of the Wanderer’s Car Club. He was also a former member of the Milford American Legion Post No. 1566 and at one time served with the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

Most especially he will be remembered as being a devoted husband, great dad and a person who was loved by all. He had a wonderful way with everyone he met, and as his children grew, he treated their friends as if they were his own. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patty Smith, of Oaksville; their three children, Richard F. Smith III (Kathy) of Statesville, North Carolina, Pamela Wart (Percy) of Christian Hill and Raymond Smith (Deanna) of Milford; nine grandchildren, Craig, Cheryl, Brad, Chrissy, Sean, Kyle, Ray, Jr., Mason and Katelyn; and nine great grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers, Ronald Smith (Debbie) of Oppenheim and Charles Smith (Jill) of Cedarville; a sister-in-law, Lois M. Smith of Toddsville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Grace Snyder, who died March 14, 2018, and a brother, Eugene Raymond Smith, Sr., who died October 15, 2017. Sadly and tragically, Dick’s daughter-in-law, Kathy Smith, died just two days after him due to complications from COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. at Wilber Park in Milford. It is requested by the family that those attending please wear a favorite jersey or t-shirt representing your favorite sports team. At 2:30 p.m., Military Honors will be accorded by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club.

Eventually he will be laid to rest near his parents in the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.