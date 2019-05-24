Richard S. Westcott, 75; NYSEG Lineman Active In Community Life

LAURENS – Richard S. Westcott, 75, a 35-year NYSEG lineman who was active in Laurens community life, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin.

Richard was born in Little Rock, Ark., to Sylvester M. and Luella A. (Towsley) Westcott.

He worked for Sampson Floors for seven years, and as a SUNY engineer before joining NYSEG.

Richard spent many years volunteering in his community. He was a member of the Laurens Fire Department and was the captain of the firematics team.

He was the president of the Laurens Recreation Center and coached Little League for 10 years. In his spare time, he was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. One of his favorite things to do was to watch his grandchildren play sports.

He was a member of Saint Mary’s Church in Oneonta where he was an altar boy.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carol, and their children Mindy (Laine) Madison and Brett (Cindi) Westcott; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister Yvonne Eckert (Gene Roy); his brother Weslie (Debra) Boyea; brother-in- law William (Sylvia) Coulter and his sister-in-law Janice Coulter as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his step-father, Russell Boyea, his sisters-in-law Sharon Coulter and Kathy Coulter and his brothers-in-law Allen Coulter and Gary Coulter.

There will be a celebration of Richard’s life at noon Saturday, June 1, at at the Laurens Recreation Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Catskill Area Hospice, Laurens EMS or the Laurens Fire Dept.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnstonfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.