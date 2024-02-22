On hand for the NY Forward award presentation, from left, were Richfield Springs Mayor Richard Spencer, former Richfield Town Supervisor Daniel Sullivan, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Secretary of State Richard Rodriguez, Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Deputy Director Heather Devitt, current Richfield Town Supervisor Larry Frigault and Dr. Marion Terenzio, Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council co-chair and SUNY Cobleskill president. (Photo by Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Richfield Awarded $4.5 Million in NY Forward Revitalization Funds

ALBANY—A small community with an outsized passion for the revitalization of its Main Street.” That’s how New York State Governor Kathy Hochul referred to The Greater Richfield Springs Downtown Area last week in a press release announcing this year’s Mohawk Valley Region NY Forward grant recipients.

The Town of Richfield and the Village of Boonville have each been awarded $4.5 million in state funding and investments to revitalize their downtown neighborhoods and generate new opportunities for long-term growth following the local planning process. They join Cooperstown, Sharon Springs and Dolgeville, which were Mohawk Valley winners in the ﬁrst round of NY Forward last year. The Village of Herkimer will receive $10 million in funding as the Mohawk Valley Region winner of the seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Hochul for her consideration and support of this great endeavor,” said Village of Richfield Springs Mayor Richard Spencer. “For the past decade, the Village and Town of Richfield Springs have collaborated on several joint initiatives to strengthen our community and bring prosperity to our residents. We have made progress in this effort, and this award will able us to take giant steps forward to establish Richfield Springs as the northern anchor of Otsego County and a major gateway to the Mohawk Valley.”

According to state officials, Richfield’s NY Forward award will build on prior public and private investments that have set the process of revitalization in motion.

“Projects and goals identified in its application focus on enhancements to the public realm through streetscape improvements; adaptive re-use of existing buildings; increased walkability and bikeability to promote public health and well-being; increased sustainability and decreased greenhouse gas emissions; support for small business growth in the downtown area; and increase awareness of, and appreciation for, its diverse cultural backgrounds,” the announcement reads.

Boonville and Richfield will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify projects that align with each community’s vision and that are poised for implementation. Funding will be awarded for selected projects from the Strategic Investment Plan that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

“This grant will enable our small community to enact a number of projects that will benefit our community in the areas of housing, economic development and recreation,” said Richfield Town Supervisor Larry Frigault. “Each of these projects will help improve the quality of life in Richfield. I’d like to thank Dan Sullivan and the many people who worked on this grant. On behalf of the Town, thank you to Governor Hochul and officials involved for supporting Richfield and providing us the opportunity to improve our community.”

For Round 7 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, each of the state’s 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million, a total state commitment of $100 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“The commitment from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward program underlines the unwavering dedication to uplifting local communities and ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for municipalities such as Herkimer, Richfield, Boonville, and their residents,” praised Assemblymember Brian Miller. “…Richfield and Boonville’s $4.5 million NY Forward awards reflect a shared vision for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and small business growth. These investments mark not just dollars, but the promise of revitalization, growth, and a brighter future for our changing communities.”

Senator Peter Oberacker said he is honored to represent a portion of the Mohawk Valley, including the Town of Richfield and the Village of Richfield Springs.

“This state investment will further enhance the historic downtown district along with the entire region. Our local leaders developed a winning plan that exhibited a compelling vision for economic development, community growth and sustainability. New York’s small rural communities are true gems and economic drivers. It is vital that the state recognizes their importance and continues to help them thrive through programs like NY Forward,” Oberacker said.

Building on the momentum of the successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI, which couples strategic planning with immediate project implementation to support a more equitable downtown resurgence for New York’s smaller and rural communities. With the Governor’s commitment last year of $100 million each for the DRI and NY Forward, the state has now invested a combined total of $1 billion in both programs since their inception. Gov. Hochul has proposed another $100 million for each program, totaling $200 million, in her Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget.

“Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are helping communities transform their downtowns and enact visions of hope that would otherwise be impossible,” Gov. Hochul said in the release. “This funding will support Herkimer, Boonville, and Richfield as they carry out their plans to enhance the quality of life for New Yorkers in their communities, draw visitors, and spur economic opportunity for generations to come.”