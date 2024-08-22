Richfield To Hold Third NY Forward LPC Meeting; Public Workshop Announced

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Local Planning Committee for the Town of Richfield’s NY Forward program will hold its third meeting on Thursday, August 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. The meeting is open to observers from the public, with an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.

The agenda for this meeting includes an update on public input received at the first public workshop held on July 11 and through the online survey:

a review of the vision, goals and strategies for the town’s Strategic Investment Plan

a brief overview of the key findings in the Downtown Profile

a summary of the proposed projects received through the Open Call for Project Proposals; and

a discussion regarding amendments to the town’s NY Forward boundary.

The LPC is co-chaired by Larry Frigault, Town of Richfield supervisor, and Carolyn A. Lewis, director of legislative affairs and grants for Bassett Medical Center and Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council board member, and consists of 11 other members representing a diverse cross section of the Richfield community.

The Town of Richfield and LPC will also be hosting a second public workshop on October 3 from 4-8 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Richfield Springs Central School. All are welcome to attend and are invited to drop in any time from 4-8 p.m. to learn more about the proposed projects being considered for NY Forward funding and provide input.

More information about the Richfield NY Forward process and a full schedule of meetings can be found at www.RichfieldForward.org.

The Town of Richfield was selected by the Mohawk Valley REDC to receive a $4.5 million award from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul through the NY Forward program. Investment from this program will allow Richfield to develop a Strategic Investment Plan and implement key catalytic projects to advance the community’s vision for downtown improvements.

NY Forward was launched in 2022 to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller communities, with a focus on hamlets, villages, and neighborhood-scale commercial centers. NY Forward is led by the Department of State, in close partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. For more information, visit https://www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.