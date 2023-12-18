Road Closures Announced

OTSEGO COUNTY—According to a Facebook announcement by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services posted at 3:50 p.m. today, December 18, several road closures have been reported to the Otsego County 911 Center. They are:

Butternuts: County Highway 4 between Mill Street and Hilton Street

Otsego: County Highway 48 between Chamberlin Hill and Downey Road Spur

Pittsfield: Miller Road

Springfield: County Highway 29 just east of McShane Road

At the time the announcement was released, all New York State roadways in Otsego County were open. Additional closures will be announced as they are reported at https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices

Drivers are advised to exercise caution as they travel, and to avoid flooded roadways.