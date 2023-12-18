Road Closures Announced
OTSEGO COUNTY—According to a Facebook announcement by the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services posted at 3:50 p.m. today, December 18, several road closures have been reported to the Otsego County 911 Center. They are:
- Butternuts: County Highway 4 between Mill Street and Hilton Street
- Otsego: County Highway 48 between Chamberlin Hill and Downey Road Spur
- Pittsfield: Miller Road
- Springfield: County Highway 29 just east of McShane Road
At the time the announcement was released, all New York State roadways in Otsego County were open. Additional closures will be announced as they are reported at https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEmergencyServices
Drivers are advised to exercise caution as they travel, and to avoid flooded roadways.