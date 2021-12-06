Robert E. Hall “Papa”, 75 July 27, 1946 – December 2, 2021

In Memoriam

SPRINGFIELD CENTER – Robert E. Hall, who will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at his home in the Town of Springfield. Bob was 75.

Robert Edward Hall was born July 27, 1946, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Utica, one of four children of Lincoln Jasper Hall and Helen Mae VanEtten Hall. Raised in Utica, he was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.

On April 16, 1966, Bob married Mary Judith Horgan, the love of his life, in a ceremony at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Utica.

Bob will truly be missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched in so many different ways.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judy, of Springfield Center; their four children, Kimberly Van Dyke and husband, Richard of Springfield Center, Robert E. Hall, Jr. of Cooperstown, Robin McCormack and husband, Patrick of Remsen, and Aaron Scot Hall of Albany; and eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, Danielle Burr and husband, Jake, and their children Helena, Willow, Leo and Judith, Nathan and Nash Van Dyke, Maggie and Reilly Hall, Michael, Madelyn and Alexander McCormack, and Isabella, Marley and Cooper Hall. He is further survived by a brother, Ronald Hall and wife, Joanne of Whitesboro; two brothers-in-law, John Davidson and Phil McKenzie; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Davidson and Beverly McKenzie.

Throughout his life, Bob held many jobs, and will be remembered for always being a hardworking man. He worked for Indium Corporation in Clinton, owned and operated Hall’s Red & White grocery store in King Ferry, and was a truck driver and delivery man for Freihofer’s bakery in Nelliston.

Baseball was always an important and integral part of Bob’s life, from his childhood years, through high school, and then as an adult. In his younger years he played fast-pitch softball. As he got older, he decided to hang up his glove and become an umpire, a position he truly excelled in. For many years, he was the umpire for the Milford Macs. Bob, with the help and support of dear friends and fellow umpires, was integral in the formation of the NY Susquehanna Valley Umpire Association and held the title of Commissioners/Assignor for many years. Bob took pride in keeping everything in good order when it came to scheduling games at historic Doubleday Field. He also did some scouting work and was instrumental in organizing the 2015 Cooperstown Baseball Classic between the women’s Japanese and U.S. National Baseball Teams.

The greatest joy in his life came from being husband to Judy and Papa to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was their greatest fan and loved watching his family grow and excel in their areas of interest.

A visitation will take place between 12 Noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

A Funeral Service will be offered at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown officiating. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Hall family would appreciate donations in memory of Bob to the Friends of Doubleday, PO Box 1275, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.