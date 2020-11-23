Rockefeller Owl Inspires Commemorative Bobblehead

ONEONTA – Rockefeller, the diminutive Saw-whet owl found inside “Daddy Al” Dick’s Rockefeller-bound Norway Spruce, has been immortalized as a limited-edition bobblehead figure from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

The figure, available for pre-order, will ship in Feb. 2021, and $5 will be donated to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

Though earlier reports stated that Rockefeller would be released in Oneonta over the weekend, a statement from the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center says that they are still deciding where to release him

“As a part of Rocky’s ongoing care, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center is consulting with avian, and more specifically Saw-whet owl experts to conduct examinations and provide counsel,” they wrote. The team is currently evaluating these inputs with the goal of ensuring Rocky’s well-being upon being released into the wild. As a result, we cannot confirm a release date at this point.”