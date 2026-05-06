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(Photo by Nancy Herman)

Rollin’, Rollin’ Rollin’

COOPERSTOWN—Members of Cooperstown Friends of the Parks were joined by volunteers on Sunday, April 12 at Badger Park to roll up the skating rink for the season and officially welcome spring. Picture above, from left, are Jaye Shelby, Emily Price, Sawyer McManus, Parker McManus, Patrick Gibson, Dan Crowell, Tom Hohensee, Colette Landry, Dee Crowell, Bijal Patel, Bianca Adam, Emily Rawitch, Boyd Richardson, Friends of the Parks President Bruce Miller, Susie Knight, James Price and Evan Price.

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