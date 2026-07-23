Rawitch Earns Catherine Davis Black Scholarship

EMILY RAWITCH

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation awarded the Catherine Davis Black Scholarship to 2026 Cooperstown Central School graduate Emily Rawitch on July 7. Rawitch was also acknowledged at this year’s CCS Commencement Ceremony on June 21, at which she was one of four featured speakers.

According to a press release, this scholarship, created in 2015 by the foundation, is in memory of Catherine Davis Black, a Charter Member and founder of the local Rotary Club’s tax-deductible charity. Black was the first female president of the Cooperstown club and went on to be one of the first female district governors.

Scholarship criteria include community service and an interest in music or education. While at CCS, Emily served as president of the Leo Club and in leadership roles with Identity Alliance, Student Council, Honor Society and as a student representative to the Board of Education. She also excelled musically, performing in New York State School Music Association All-County and All-State ensembles and in the CCS vocal jazz ensemble and musicals. Rawitch will be pursuing a degree in public policy/education policy at the University of Wisconsin.