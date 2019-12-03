Rosalie H. Weir, 92; CCS Teacher Aide Has Many Survivors

TODDSVILLE – Rosalie H. Weir, a mother, daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, was unexpectedly called home Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, from her home in Toddsville to join her Lord and family. She was 92.

Of Polish descent, she was born Sept. 1, 1927, at home in Ashley, Pa., one of seven children of Anthony Zukowski, a coalminer, and Helen (Gouse) Zukowski.

After moving to the Cooperstown area, Rose was employed for many years as a teacher’s aide for the Cooperstown Central School District.

Throughout her life, Rose was always an ambitious and determined person – a formidable opponent in many respects! She enjoyed a variety of activities, especially attending many a polka fest, and as a lover of the outdoors was a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. She was also an active member and past president of the Hartwick Senior Citizens.

Missed terribly and loved by many, Rose is survived by a son, Kenneth Gary Weir and wife Gail, of Hornell; a daughter, Patricia A. Haefner of Olympia, Wash.; her grandchildren, Teresa Rene Weir, Katherine Megan Weir and husband Marc Schoone, Patricia Amanda Weir and partner Adam Constantine, and Keith Travis Weir and wife Kari; her great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Jordi Schoone, Elizabeth and Shelby Weir and Monica Slaight and husband Brandon; her three great-great-grandchildren, Bryce, Hudson and Riley; many nieces and nephews; and a legion of extremely wonderful friends and neighbors who made it possible for Rose to live out her final years in her beloved home in Toddsville.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings: John, Anthony and Francis Zukowski, Helen Markowski, Anna Schallert and Margaret Skupski. Seven brothers and sisters, along with their mother and father, are once more reunited, an occasion that has shook the heavens as such joy and shenanigans can barely be contained by the heavens above.

May Pope John Paul II, the best Pope ever, greet her with open arms, and may Elvis serenade her until her heart is content. Listen to your polkas, play a game of cards (try not to get caught cheating) and smile thinking of such an amazing woman.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered in the Spring of 2020 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. She will be laid to rest alongside her sister, Anna, in Westville Cemetery.

With respect for Rose’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartwick Fire Department Co. No. 2, 4877 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.