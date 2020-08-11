Rosanna Garrison, 79; Seamstress Worked At Oneonta Dress

DAVENPORT – Rosanna W. Garrison, 79, of Davenport, a seamstress at Oneonta Dress for many years, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at home.

She was born July 27, 1941, in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Leon and Rosa (Roberts) Lambert. Rosanna attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Oneonta High School.

On April 24, 1965, Rosanna married Lewis Garrison in Oneonta. Lewis predeceased her on Sept. 19, 2016.

She enjoyed sewing, watching Westerns, reading and going to the barn (mostly to feed the cats). But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church.

Rosanna is survived by her six children, Mary and Duane Everitt, Edmeston, Lyle and Tina Garrison, Davenport, Paul and Becky Garrison, Davenport, Kristine and Brendan Exum, Cecilia, Ky., Jeffrey and Jamie Garrison, Davenport, and Donald Garrison and Bonnie Davis, Davenport; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marie Giambalvo, Dorothy Shaw and Priscilla Stubbins; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings Mary Lorraine Hawkins, Marie Ernestine Tubbs, Maria Theresa Ouimet, Leon Lambert, Lillian Sassano and Frederick Lambert.

Graveside memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, in loving memory of Rosanna W. Garrison.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.