Rotary Hitting the Road with Rally, Scavenger Hunt

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

On Sunday, October 15, participants in the Oneonta Rotary Club’s second Road Rally Scavenger Hunt will follow clues, answer riddles and stop to take photos while driving along 30-plus miles of Otsego County’s beautiful country roads, in hopes of winning one of seven prizes.

According to Oneonta Rotary member and Public Relations Chair Lynne Sessions, the first Road Rally was held in October 2020 and was designed to specifically address fundraising during COVID. Sessions is co-chair of the event, along with Fundraising Chair Meghan Sheehy.

When asked whose idea that first rally was, Sessions said, “I think it was me. It seems like such a long time ago. I had been looking online for things that we could do outside and came across the rally idea. Then we found out that the Ithaca Rotary Club did an August Road Rally. Several of us attended the event to see how it was run. We had a blast!”

Sessions described the Ithaca club as being incredibly generous in helping Oneonta Rotary iron out the procedural aspects of the event.

“This is one of the nice things about Rotary—we all have the goal of making a positive difference in our communities and the world, and we all help each other,” she said.

The first Oneonta Road Rally and Scavenger Hunt was outdoors, including registration. People only interacted with their own “car pod,” masks were required, and every team got a brand new clipboard, pen, bottle of hand sanitizer, and snacks in their hospitality bag, Sessions recalled.

“The event gave people a chance to get out of their houses and enjoy our beautiful Otsego County fall landscape. Some did dress up in Halloween costumes and decorated their cars. With registration fees and donations, we made almost $1,000.00,” Sessions said.

The turnout for that first rally was small, but Sessions said they didn’t mind.

“I can’t truly remember how many cars we had, 10-12, so, maybe 25 people. It was the first time we had done the Road Rally, folks had a great time and asked when we would do it again. We gave out more than $1,000.00 in mini-grants to seven area charitable organizations—mostly food-related, given the great food insecurity that happened during COVID—and we raised money for Oneonta Rotary Club.

Sessions said that, for a variety of reasons, the Rally went on hiatus.

“But we hope to bring it back as an annual fall event. I would add that the Quality Inn, where we currently meet every Thursday, was wonderful for that first rally. They allowed us to use their parking lot and facilities, free of charge.”

This time around, registration will take place at Damaschke Field from 1-2 p.m. on October 15. Those taking part have to cross the finish line by 4:30 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Teams must consist of at least two responsible individuals—a driver and a navigator to write down the answers to the clues—and will be judged on a combination of time, mileage, number of clues correctly answered, and group photos. Winners will be announced at the Rotary meeting on Thursday, October 19 and on the club Facebook page, and will be notified by phone or e-mail.

“I have to say a big thank you to the City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation and to Gary and Karen Laing of the Oneonta Outlaws at Damaschke Field for the use of their facilities and equipment this year,” Sessions added.

Prize winners will receive a gas card, automotive-themed prize and/or other prizes such as a Family Season Pass to the Oneonta Outlaws, two tickets to the Classic Car Museum in Norwich and more. In addition, the Oneonta Rotary Club will donate a mini-grant in the winning teams’ honor to the local charitable organization of their choice from the following: Community Arts Network of Oneonta; Family Service Association; Friends of Recovery (Delaware, Otsego, Chenango); Huntington Library—Youth Programs; Oneonta Concert Association; Saturday’s Bread; and Super Heroes Humane Society.

Prizes will be awarded in seven categories: first place (first pick—$500.00 mini-grant); second place (second pick—$300.00 mini-grant); third place (third pick—$200.00 mini-grant); Random Draw (fourth pick—each team will be entered into the drawing for a $200.00 mini-grant); Spirit Award for the team with the most team spirit, including costumes and decorated car—fifth pick for a $50.00 mini-grant); most miles driven (sixth pick—$50.00 mini-grant); and the Tailgate Award, because “coming in last has benefits” (seventh pick—$50.00 mini-grant).

The cost to participate in the Road Rally Scavenger Hunt is $25.00 for those 19 and older; $10.00, 12-18: and under 12, free. The event will be held rain or shine, with registration in the clubhouse at Damaschke Field in the event of inclement weather. To learn more or to register, contact info@oneontarotary.org or visit www.oneontarotary.org or the Oneonta Rotary Facebook page.

“We would prefer that folks pre-register so we can have enough hospitality bags for everyone, but we do take same day registrations,” Sessions said.

Proceeds from the Road Rally Scavenger Hunt benefit the work of the Oneonta Rotary Club. Founded in 1922, the Oneonta Rotary Club, through service above self, works to create lasting, positive change in the Oneonta community and the world. Current co-presidents are Paul Patterson and Sarah Patterson, who Sessions said attended the Ithaca Road Rally and were the Race Masters for the 2020 Rally.

“Paul and Sarah develop the route and the clues,” Sessions explained. “They are also our Race Masters and members of the Road Rally committee this year.”