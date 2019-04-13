Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › RSCC Run/Walk Proceeds Benefit Community Center RSCC Run/Walk Proceeds Benefit Community Center 04/13/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports RSCC Run/Walk Proceeds Benefit Community Center Participants depart at 10 a.m. today from the Lake Street, Richfield Springs, starting line of the RSCC 2/5/10K Run. All proceeds from the annual event support the village’s Community Center. (Special to AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Milford Opens New Community Center Milford Supporters Celebrate Community Center Upgrade Community Bank Completes FoxCare Cancer Center Pledge