Russo: Reduce, Reuse Is Sale Focus

Letter from Thomas Russo

Local residents may remember that a few years ago, the Rotary Club of Cooperstown held a large yard sale for charity at the parking lot on Railroad Avenue. Thereafter and for several years, we held our Spring Fling fundraising event in the Doubleday Parking lot or at the Clark Sports Center.

As we have changed our spring event into our Annual Fall Fling that will be held on Saturday, October 7, we have decided to have a spring fund-raising yard sale. This is consistent with one of Rotary’s missions, to help preserve the planet by recycling and redistributing unwanted items. All of the monies raised will be distributed to local charities through our Allocations Committee. In the past, we have donated funds to charitable organizations such as the Susquehanna SPCA, Springbrook, Pathfinder Village, Cooperstown Food Pantry, Angel Network, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and many other worthy organizations.



Our Vintage Treasures Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parish Hall of Christ Church at 69 Fair Street. As it is indoors, it will be held rain or shine. The Rotary Club has more than 80 members, so with most donating multiple items, there is sure to be a very large selection of housewares, tools, artwork, antiques, collectibles, books and the like. We have already received an antique wicker stroller, adult bicycles, a set of mission chairs and table, lamps, a small refrigerator, artwork, sports collectibles, 1960s automotive and “Hot Rod” magazines, sports equipment, and much more. We will be posting photos of some of the items on Facebook and Instagram as we get closer to the day of the sale.

Thomas Russo

President, Rotary Club of Cooperstown