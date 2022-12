Photo by Tara Barnwell.

COOPERSTOWN—It looked like a winter wonderland when the Salvation Army came to The Freeman’s Journal/Hometown Oneonta’s office to pick up the toys and other gifts that were donated for the Angel Tree Program.

Fifteen families will have a happier holiday thanks to the generosity of our readers. Shown above are Salvation Army Director Margie Aitken, The Freeman’s Journal/Hometown Oneonta Office Manager Larissa Ryan and Angel Tree Coordinator Kyanne Clark.