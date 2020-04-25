By: Jim Kevlin  04/25/2020  5:53 pm
Schneider’s displays hopeful sign

AND IT WILL!

Schneider’s proprietor Jason Long and his crew admire one of two signs placed in the bakery’s plate glass windows at Main and Chestnut in Cooperstown. Signs are popping up all over Otsego County, praising healthcare workers and looking to the future hopefully. As you see them, snap a photo on your iPhone and send to info@allotsego.com (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

