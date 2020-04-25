Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Schneider’s displays hopeful sign Schneider’s displays hopeful sign 04/25/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People AND IT WILL! Schneider’s proprietor Jason Long and his crew admire one of two signs placed in the bakery’s plate glass windows at Main and Chestnut in Cooperstown. Signs are popping up all over Otsego County, praising healthcare workers and looking to the future hopefully. As you see them, snap a photo on your iPhone and send to info@allotsego.com (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)