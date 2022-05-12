School Budget Vote, May 17

School districts throughout Otsego County put their annual budgets before voters this year on Tuesday, May 17, with polls open at varying times throughout the county.

The Freeman’s Journal/Hometown Oneonta offered districts the opportunity to submit a commentary on the budgets as presented; at press time, only Cherry Valley/ Springfield and Cooperstown Central responded. Those submissions are below.

New York State’s education law provides for a re-vote on school budgets that do not win voter approval on the first ballot.

Cooperstown Central School budget

The Cooperstown Central School District’s (CCSD) budget vote will be held on May 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Jr. Sr. High School auditorium. The proposed 2022-2023 proposed budget is presented in three parts: administration $2,387,043, program $16,241,635, and capital $3,288,429 for a total of $21,917,107. The proposed tax levy to support the proposed budget is $12,971,692, an increase of $321,802 or a 2.54% increase of last years budget.

The estimated budget expenditures reflect CCSD’s continued commitment of providing high quality programs our community expects., such as

• 5 Advanced Placement (AP) classes to include one new AP English course

• 8 College NOW classes in which students can ear college credit to include new courses in Public Speaking and College Writing.

• 6 Full-time Fine Arts teachers which include visual and performance arts

• New K-12 social emotional learning programs.

• 27 Extracurricular activities for students.

• 42 Athletic teams representing fourteen sports.

To continued CCSD’s efforts to prevent large future capital project costs, we have included a $100,000 interfund transfer to the capital fund for capital improvements to the bus garage. The funds will be used for column repair, overhead door replacements, siding replacement, and bathroom wall replacement.

There are four propositions on the 2022-2023 budget and election ballot:

• To adopt the 2022-2023 budget and to authorize the requisite potion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the District.

• To elect candidates to fill two (2) vacancies on the Board of Education for a three-year term commencing on July 1, 2022 and expiring on June 30, 2025.

• To authorize the lease of two (2) sixty-three (63) passenger buses.

• To authorize to levy and collect annual tax, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of $225,641 for the Village Library of Cooperstown and $157,641 to the Kinney Memorial Public Library.

The public budget hearing is May 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the junior/senior high school library. This is an opportunity for all community member to learn more about our financial plan for next year and to hear from the three candidates seeking a seat on the Board of Education. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, information may be found on the District’s website.

Thank you for your continued support of our students, teachers, and District. Together, we will shape the future of our students and prepare them to be career and/or college ready.

Submitted by Sarah Spross, Superintendent

Cherry Valley/Springfield School budget

The development of the 2022-23 budget has been challenging due to the recent changes in our economy. Throughout the process we have been sensitive to the financial and economic needs of our communities. We have taken into consideration the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES ACT) funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants. We have focused on maintaining all student programs and using the grants to create additional opportunities such as enrichment and summer programs for students without affecting the general budget. The last two years we have been able to remain at zero percent increases.

However, this year multiple budget lines in the general budget have increased due to an increase in health insurance premiums, Medicare Part B reimbursements and negotiated contracts. In order to balance the budget we will unfortunately need an increase in taxes.

There will be a 2% increase in the tax levy with a total budget of $14,211,463.

Submitted by TheriJo Snyder, Superintendent

Polling places

Cherry Valley/Springfield Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m. at the school, near the band room entrance. www.cvscs.org

Cooperstown Central School: Polls open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Sterling Auditorium at the high school. www.cooperstowncs.org

Edmeston Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m. at the school. www.edmestoncentralschool.net

Gilbertsville – Mount Upton Central School:

Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m. in the main/front lobby

of the school. www.gmucsd.org

Laurens Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m.

in the school building. www.laurenscs.org

Milford Central School: Polls open from 2 – 8 p.m.

in the school theater lobby. web.milfordcentral.org

Morris Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m.

in the school building. www.morriscs.org

Oneonta Central School: Polls open from 11 a.m. –

8 p.m. at the Foothills Performing Arts Center,

Market Street, Oneonta. www.oneontacsd.org

Richfield Springs Central School: Polls open from

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the school building.

www.richfieldcsd.org

Schenevus Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m. in the school building. www.schenevuscsd.org

Unatego Central School: Polls open from 12 – 9 p.m.

in the school district office lobby. www.unatego.org

Worcester Central School: Polls open from 12 – 8 p.m. in the school library. www.worcestercs.org