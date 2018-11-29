By: Jim Kevlin  11/29/2018  9:34 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireSchool Bus Monitor Hospitalized After Collision, Husband Reports

School Bus Monitor Hospitalized After Collision, Husband Reports

 11/29/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

School Bus Monitor Hospitalized

After Collision, Husband Reports

ONEONTA – The school-bus monitor in the crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon, Alana Correale, is being released from Bassett Hospital today as a result of injuries she sustained, according to her husband, Anthony.

Earlier reports that only minor injuries were sustained are inaccurate, he said.

Mrs. Correale suffered a fractured clavicle, a fractured T1 vertebrae and head trauma, he said.

She remembers nothing of the crash because, on the pickup’s impact, she struck her head on a metal bar in front of the windshield, he said.  Next thing she remembers is the bus driver standing over her, asking if she was OK.

The crash occurred at Route 205 and Country Club Road; the driver of the pickup is facing charges.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think