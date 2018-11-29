School Bus Monitor Hospitalized After Collision, Husband Reports

ONEONTA – The school-bus monitor in the crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon, Alana Correale, is being released from Bassett Hospital today as a result of injuries she sustained, according to her husband, Anthony.

Earlier reports that only minor injuries were sustained are inaccurate, he said.

Mrs. Correale suffered a fractured clavicle, a fractured T1 vertebrae and head trauma, he said.

She remembers nothing of the crash because, on the pickup’s impact, she struck her head on a metal bar in front of the windshield, he said. Next thing she remembers is the bus driver standing over her, asking if she was OK.

The crash occurred at Route 205 and Country Club Road; the driver of the pickup is facing charges.

