In Memoriam

Gary B. Goodwin

1941-2025

GARY B. GOODWIN

FLY CREEK—Gary B. Goodwin died peacefully at home on July 19, 2025.

Born on June 21, 1941 in Maine, he grew up roaming the woods and fishing. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from West Paris High School in 1959. He earned a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Maine in 1963 and a master’s in psychology from The New School in 1971. Gary served in the Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge in July 1970.

Gary’s career began with the U.S. Public Health Service in New York, New York. He then worked for The Conference Board as personnel director until he joined the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in 1972. He was proud of his contributions to the growth of the Bassett Network and treasured the people from his time there. He retired from Bassett Healthcare as vice president of human resources in 2001.

Gary was an avid reader and had a great appreciation for movies. He was a founding member and projectionist for Wednesday’s Winterfilms, the film series which began in Cooperstown in 1974. He was quick with a joke, silly puns, and wordplay, and his warm sense of humor brought smiles to those around him. He played tennis and basketball enthusiastically and enjoyed his fellow players as much as the game, making meaningful connections through sports. He was an ardent fan of the New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics.

Gary loved being outdoors kayaking, canoeing, biking, fishing, birding, chopping wood or tending his property. He camped with his sons in the Adirondacks and shared many wonderful camping, fishing and travel adventures with his friend Ron. He was passionate about fly fishing and began tying his own flies in the 1980s. He fished the local lakes and trout streams with his son and took fishing pilgrimages to Pennsylvania and Montana with his friend Jerry and to Canada with his friend Web. In retirement, Gary and Sally spent happy winters along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Marks Goodwin; his son, Thomas; his sister, Sharon Cresci; family members Betsy Gunn and Don Kash, Harrison and Suzie Marks, and Richard Gunn; a niece, two nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Geoffrey, and his mother, Martha Merkle Goodwin.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025 in Lakewood Cemetery in Cooperstown.

Those who wish could make a contribution in Gary’s memory to Helios Care or to the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.