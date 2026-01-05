Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Lois Schoenlein
1932-2025

LOIS SCHOENLEIN
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Lois Schoenlein, age 93, passed away on December 31, 2025 at Basset Hospital in Cooperstown, New York. She was born on a small family farm in Lisbon, New York. She left there to go to college at Houghton University for two years, then went on to finish her degree in nursing at Columbia Presbyterian University in New York City. While working at that hospital she met and married Charles Schoenlein, who was finishing a residency in dentistry. They then started a dentistry practice in Richfield Springs, New York and ran it together for more than 30 years until retirement.

She enjoyed working in her husband’s practice. She also supported him in all of his endeavors outside of work. The two worked hard for the job, their children and the community. She was active in her church, acting as financial secretary for many years.  She was active in the Garden Club and participated in several bridge clubs. She always asked, “What can I do for you?” always wanting to keep busy and be helpful. In her last days, this phrase was a common one. She loved to sing and loved music in general, passing this gift on to her daughter. She was Charlie’s weeder while he planted the gardens. They had many beautiful gardens at their home in Richfield Springs and then at their retirement house on Canadarago Lake.

Lois is survived by her children, Chuck Schoenlein of Richfield Springs, New York and Carol Gravelding and her husband, Mark, of Gulfport. Florida, and by two grandchildren, Hannah Gravelding of Greenfield, Indiana and Jacob Gravelding of Atlanta, Georgia. Her husband preceded her in 2013 and she lost a son, Eric, in 2010.                  

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Donations in memory of Lois can be given to the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs or Woodside Hall, Cooperstown.

