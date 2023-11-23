Kevin Parrott, Cedric Hawkins, James Gordon and Peter Oberacker were inducted into the SUNY Delhi Athletics Hall of Fame last month. (Photo provided)

Sen. Peter Oberacker Inducted into SUNY Delhi Athletics Hall of Fame

DELHI—Senator Peter Oberacker of Schenevus was one of four new members of the SUNY Delhi Athletics Hall of Fame honored last month. The college’s 15th induction class included Oberacker ’83 (baseball and basketball), Kevin Parrott ‘84 (wrestling), Cedric Hawkins ‘94 (track and field), and James Gordon ‘00 (lacrosse). The quartet was recognized October 14-15 in numerous events around Delhi, including a special reception and a halftime introduction at the women’s soccer match.

“We are deeply honored to have such a diverse group join our Hall of Fame this year,” said Director of Athletics and Committee Chair Bob Backus. “Through our four inductees, we have six SUNY Delhi athletic programs featured.”

Oberacker was a dual-sport athlete, participating in basketball and baseball at SUNY Delhi from 1981-1983, and a standout pitcher. His freshman year showcased a strong performance, accumulating a 3-1 record with an impressive 2.50 ERA. In his second season, Oberacker continued to excel on the mound as a captain, achieving a remarkable 4-0 record and an outstanding 1.98 ERA, and contributing to the Broncos’ advancement to post-season regional play.

Upon graduating with an associate’s degree in food sale and distribution in 1983, Oberacker harnessed his educational foundation from Delhi to establish his own venture, Formtech Solutions Inc. As chief executive officer of this international food ingredient and research development company, he has remained at the forefront of pioneering new and integrated products for the food industry.

Demonstrating a strong sense of community, Oberacker has taken up pivotal leadership roles in government, including serving as town supervisor in his hometown of Maryland, as Otsego County representative, and currently as New York State senator. First elected to the state senate in 2020, Oberacker represents the 51st Senate District. Additionally, he is an active member of his local fire department and EMS squad, as well as the Masonic Lodge.

“The recognition from SUNY Delhi was unexpected and incredibly heartwarming,” Oberacker said. “Sharing stories with my fellow inductees, comparing notes about our days in the Bronco uniform, and reliving our experiences on campus was a thrill. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone with the SUNY Delhi Athletic Department and the Alumni Association for making the weekend so special for me and my entire family.”