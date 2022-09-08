Send Us Your Fall Photos

Photo: The Farmers’ Museum, Tara Barnwell

Some of the trees are already thinking it is Fall and changing their outfits. Even though it is still early in September, you will surely see the pumpkins and apples starting to appear everywhere. Please send us your Autumn-inspired photos to go here in our newspapers and on AllOtsego.com.

All submitted photos should be taken within Otsego County. It is the editor’s discretion as to which ones will be chosen. Please send your photo, and include your name and the location where the photo was taken, to info@allotsego.com.