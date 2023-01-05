Senior Group Joins Sports Center To Launch Revamped Program

Shaping up the Seniors

Mahjong is just one of the games seniors can enjoy as part of the new Connections program.

By CASPAR EWIG

COOPERSTOWN – On Thursday, January 5, the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens—in partnership with the Clark Sports Center—will host an Open House at the CSC from noon to 2:30 p.m. to inaugurate a program designed to bring senior citizens together for fellowship, exercise and entertainment. Formerly the Cooperstown Senior Community Center, the new “Connections at the Clark Sports Center” program is open to all seniors 55 years or older residing in Otsego County.

Connections will meet each Monday and Thursday and the core activities will include morning walks and wellness programs. Those who are also members of the Clark Sports Center will be able to participate in additional activities, such as pickleball and yoga. After a bring-your-own lunch, Connections members can enjoy card and board games including cribbage and mahjong, as well as ping pong and puzzle making.

This month, Connections has scheduled a number of special events, among them “Tai Chi with Frances,” “Ping Pong 101 with Bill” and “Painting with Marjorie.” For those who are technologically challenged, two sessions with Heather Amendolare have been scheduled, in which she will teach the intricacies of working with various apps on Apple’s iOS phones and mastering the handling and organizing of digital photos.

Connections Book Club discussions will focus this month on “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman and participants who own the requisite instruments (or vocal chords) can join Susan and Will Rowland as they play selections from the Parking Lot Pickers songbook for a “Bluegrass Circle Jam Session” on January 9.

Connections at the Clark Sports Center is an outgrowth of a similar program previously hosted by the Otsego County Office for the Aging in St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Elm Street, Coopertown.

Those interested in learning more about the Connections program are encouraged to attend the Open House at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, or e-mail connectionsatcsc@gmail.com for additional information and the complete January schedule.