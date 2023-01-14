Serving Side By Side

From left, are Sheriff Richard Devlin, Jason Davis, Phil Couse and Cornell Morris. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Otsego County Veterans’ Service Agency Director Phil Couse, Binghamton Vet Center Director Cornell Morris and Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Jason Davis recently, to learn more about services available for veterans and to receive literature and contact information for department patrols.

According to a recent release from the Sheriff’s Office, Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.

To learn more, visit https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/.