Severe Weather Continues to Disrupt NYSEG Service

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric & Gas crews are continuing to address service outages as a result of high winds that have swept across the state, officials announced earlier today, Monday, June 24.

As of 3:17 p.m. today, approximately 3,686 customers are without power in the company’s Brewster division (Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester counties) and 3,938 customers in its Ithaca division (Cayuga, Chemung, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga, Tompkins counties). The Binghamton (Broome, Chenango, Tioga counties) and Oneonta (Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, Ulster counties) divisions have approximately 2,909 and 955 customers without power, respectively.

According to a press release, NYSEG crews have worked through challenging conditions caused by sustained winds during the day on Sunday, June 23, throughout the night, and into today to restore customer’s service as quickly and safely as possible.

Field crews continue to assess and repair damage, and restoration estimates will be posted as soon as possible for all areas still without power, officials said. The company has onboarded additional resources to expedite restoration efforts and the latest estimates expect most areas to have service restored within the next 24 hours. For those areas expected to have longer restoration times, such as the Brewster division, bottled water and dry ice distribution will commence as soon as logistically possible. Impassable roads, downed power lines and broken utility poles are complicating the process, officials explained.

NYSEG will continue to provide updates to the general public throughout the event on the company’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter). The company also offers customers the following reminders to stay safe during a power outage.

Outage Information

Customers can sign up for Outage Alerts at https://www.nyseg.com/outages/stayinformed/outagealerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area.

Customers can also use the NYSEG mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG.” The application is free to download.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1 (800) 572-1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1 (800) 572-1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities

According to officials, the company’s first priority is to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1 (800) 572-1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, NYSEG will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities, and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the Company’s social media pages: Facebook: @NYSEandG; Instagram: @nyseg.co; X: @NYSEandG. NYSEG is a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc.