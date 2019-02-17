Seward Questions Zemsky On Upstate Economy State

Senator Seward – State Budget Hearing – Restore AIM Funding – 02-11-19

Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) funding is crucial to support our local governments AND local taxpayers. The governor's $60 million budget cut will lead to higher taxes and reduced services for millions of New Yorkers. I am fighting for a full restoration to ensure local elected officials have the resources they need to provide for residents.

Posted by Senator James L. Seward on Monday, February 11, 2019