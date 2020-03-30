SEWARDS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Both Senator, Wife Cindy Found

To Suffer From ‘Mild Cases’ Of Virus

ONEONTA – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and his wife Cindy have both tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced a few minutes ago.

Seward was tested at Albany Medical Center, where he continues to receive treatment. He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full and complete recovery. He will be released from the hospital shortly and will remain under quarantine at home.

His wife Cindy was tested at Bassett Hospital. She is also suffering from a mild case of the virus and is quarantined at home.

The senator is also in treatment for cancer, and had announced in January he is planning to retire at the end of the year.

Seward’s Oneonta office will remain closed. Constituents in need of assistance may email seward@nysenate.gov or call 518-455-3131.

The senator urges everyone to follow the CDC guidelines and to check the state Department of Health website for updates.