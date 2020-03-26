SHATTERED DREAMS

Dreams Park Cancels

2020 Season Entirely

Editor’s Note: Cooperstown Dreams’ Park Friday, March 20, announced it is cancelling its 2020 season due to coronavirus.

In the best interest of our country, state, local community, local partners, coaches, umpires and most importantly, our employees, players and their families, whose health and safety we are obligated to protect, Cooperstown Dreams Park has determined it is necessary to cancel the 2020 season.

All teams will receive a 100% refund or the option of future participation. Cooperstown Dreams Park employees will remain working at reduced hours and payroll, to the extent permitted by the mandates of Governor Cuomo.

In response to calls by many levels of government for help from the private sector, we have notified the New York State Department of Health, Otsego County Emergency Services and Bassett Healthcare that our facilities are available for use, if needed in combating COVID-19 or for caring for those inflicted with the virus.

Cooperstown Dreams Park will also establish a local food donation center and food kitchen for those in our community that are in need of basic essentials, as permitted by governmental agencies.

Cooperstown Dreams Park was hoping to avoid this outcome, but it is the only responsible course of action. Like the rest of the nation, we have never experienced anything like this. We know our staff will be resilient and steadfast in its preparation for the 2021 season and that once again the joyous sounds of kids playing the game of baseball at Cooperstown Dreams Park will be heard.