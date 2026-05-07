(Photo by Jaye Shelby)

Letter from Jaye Shelby

‘Friends’ Grateful for Assistance

The student volunteers who are members of the SUNY Oneonta “Into the Streets” program assisted Cooperstown Friends of the Parks on Saturday, April 25 at Fairy Spring Park. The Friends were delighted to have a large number of students (close to 50, pictured above) from the SUNY Oneonta wrestling team volunteer to help us.

Under the direction and guidance of the Friends and their coach, they worked diligently—painting, cleaning, raking, making paths, and performing other jobs to help prepare for the coming season at Fairy Spring Park. The Friends were amazed at the progress made by these hard working students and their coach Duane Ritter.

The SUNY Into the Streets program is designed “to enrich academic learning experience for students, teach civic responsibility and help local community with identified needs. Service opportunities are coordinated through the Center for Volunteerism and Community Engagement (CVCE),” according to the website.

Friends of the Parks truly appreciate their help, as they and the Village Parks Board put efforts into the enhancement of Fairy Spring Park for the community.

Jaye Shelby

Member, Cooperstown Friends of the Parks