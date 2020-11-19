Sheriff: Man Intentionally Struck Pedestrian With Car

Attempted Murder Charge Levied

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

HARTWICK SEMINARY – A Kansas man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly drove off the roadway and intentionally struck a pedestrian, according to Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr.

George K. Wang, 23, Lawrence, Kansas, was driving a 2013 Hyundai on Route 28 in Hartwick when he allegedly drove onto a grassy area at the front of Cooperstown Commons; the car struck a pedestrian.

“The victim was walking on the grass,” said Devlin. “He had to move out of the lane several feet in order to hit him.”

Witnesses at the scene aided the victim and stated that following the incident, the suspect vehicle failed to stop, re-entered the roadway by swerving around other vehicles in the area, and then fled the scene at a high speed traveling south on Route 28.

Deputies at the scene circulated suspect vehicle information, and troopers captured Wang’s vehicle, exhibiting extensive front end damage, was pulled over by state police at the Route 28 and I-88 interchange.

Further investigation of the incident, revealed that the defendant did target and intentionally strike the victim with his motor vehicle with malice intent, but Devlin said the victim was not known to Wang.

“You hear about this kind of thing in other places,” he said. “But you don’t think it’s going to happen here.”

The victim was treated for multiple injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Wang was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, second degree, Vehicular Assault, second degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs and Driving While Intoxicated. He was arraigned at the Otsego County Cap Court by Judge Lucy P. Bernier and is currently held at the Otsego County Jail on a $300,000 bond.