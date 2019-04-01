By: Jim Kevlin  04/01/2019  5:48 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireShot In Foot, Subject Transported To Bassett

Shot In Foot, Subject Transported To Bassett

 04/01/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Shot In Foot, Subject

Transported To Bassett

COOPERSTOWN – Around 20 after 4 p.m., Otsego County 911 received a report from Edmeston of an accidental gunshot wound to the foot.

The injured party was transported by private vehicle to the New Berlin Fire Department, and was then transported by CMT and the New Berlin Emergency Squad to Bassett Hospital, where a considerable police presence was in evidence in the Emergency Room at late afternoon.

Police are required to investigate all gun-shot cases.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.