TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, March 14

Artisan Market to Support

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Class of 2026

BENEFIT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Vendor Event to Support GMU Class of 2026.” Discover local vendors and small businesses. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District, 1700 State Highway 8, Mt. Upton. https://www.facebook.com/events/1191596676504819/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. “2nd Pickleball Open.” Fees apply; registration required. Benefit for The Farmstead Pickleball Courts at Pathfinder Village. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/tournaments/pickleball-open

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

QUILTING—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Happy Feet Quilted Sneakers Class with Joan Radell.” Fees apply; registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WINTER—10 a.m. to noon. “Snow Snake Workshop.” Learn about the Native American Snow Snake game while finishing your own snow snake to take home. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/snow-snake-workshop/

SPORTS—10 a.m. to 8 p.m. “NYS Indoor 900/1800 State Championship Match.” All welcome to compete. Fees apply; registration required. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/events/774153191946230/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Beginner Clay.” Held Saturdays through 4/4. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

MAKERS MARKET—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Easter Shopping.” Markets held 2nd Saturday of each month. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122282824364072362&set=a.122141878466072362

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

REPAIR—10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cooperstown Repair Café.” Give your treasures a second life with the repair expert coaches. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.facebook.com/events/877475108357368/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Messengers of Time and Space.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring knit or crochet project to work or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=893306036863833&set=a.244415948419515

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—11 a.m. Irish Dance. Presented by the Quigley Academy. Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road, Cooperstown. (845) 745-1089 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122124182727007025&set=a.122102164299007025

WINTER CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, face painting, vendors, food, prizes and more. Free admission. Gym, Richfield Springs High School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1351139377040412&set=a.463329252488100

ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Drawing Strangers with Maeve McCool.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/drawing-strangers

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Sacred Writing Circle: Renewal and Awakening.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/905310728570907

ST. PATRICK’S DAY—1:30 p.m. Irish Dance. Presented by the Quigley Academy. Woodside Hall, 1 Main Street, Cooperstown. (845) 745-1089 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122124182727007025&set=a.122102164299007025

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

OPENING RECEPTION—2 p.m. View exhibits “To Be Seen: Representation of Women in the Arkell Museum Collection,” on view through 8/2; “Adam Miller: Comedia Humana,” on view through 5/10; “Solo Regional Shows by Britt LoSaacco, Fernando Carpaneda, Phyllis Lapi,” on view through 4/24; and “Happy Little Beech-Nuts,” on view through 12/30. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. Free admission. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1511188184350290&set=a.738706948265088

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by Book Journaling Club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warmup, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

DRUM CIRCLE—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Drum Circle.” Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131

DANCE—3-5 p.m. Barn Dance. Live music by Tamarack with Paul Rosenberg calling. All welcome. Free; refreshments available for purchase. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1214083127527026&set=a.418484840420196

FUNDRAISER—4-7 p.m. Spaghetti Dinner. Eat in or take out. By donation. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/933709382550354?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Out: A Pottery Immersion Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1210378241242835/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “CANO Annual Members’ Show.” Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

DANCE—7-9 p.m. “Saturday Night Line Dancing Party.” Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1829CaLguT/

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Liam Herbert: Solo Show.” Performance by actor, writer and musician. Fees apply. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. danielvelle@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1415018703650774&set=a.228156919003631

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “String Theory.” Presented by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Discover the infinite colors hidden within stringed instruments. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/2526season

CONCERT—8 p.m. “Winter Concert Series: St. Patrick’s Day.” Presented by Doomsday Mechanics. No cover charge. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2695 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4186615474894889/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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