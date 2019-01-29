Snow Ends, Streets Cleared

By: Jim Kevlin  01/29/2019  10:47 pm
Snow tailed off in Cooperstown after 9 this evening. Village DPW crews took to the streets, and by 10:30 most village streets – like here, at the flagpole at Main and Pioneer – were cleared. Snow showers are predicted Wednesday in Cooperstown and Oneonta, but only about an inch of accumulation, although 7-8 inches fell tonight. Chilly though, with high of 13. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

