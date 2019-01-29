Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Snow Ends, Streets Cleared Snow Ends, Streets Cleared 01/29/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Snow Ends, Streets Cleared Snow tailed off in Cooperstown after 9 this evening. Village DPW crews took to the streets, and by 10:30 most village streets – like here, at the flagpole at Main and Pioneer – were cleared. Snow showers are predicted Wednesday in Cooperstown and Oneonta, but only about an inch of accumulation, although 7-8 inches fell tonight. Chilly though, with high of 13. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Streets Of Gold Snow Day Fun! SNOW CONTINUES TOMORROW