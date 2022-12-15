Snowfall Expected Thursday & Friday

The US National weather service has issued a Winter Storm warning for Otsego County which is expected to last until 1 a.m. on Saturday. Weather.com predicts that snow showers will begin at 4 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, December 15.

The City of Oneonta has issued an advisory that they expect significant snowfall and residents are not to park on the streets after there have been 2 1/2 inches of snowfall. The city parking garage and municipal lots will be available to Oneonta residents starting at Noon, Thursday December 15. Any vehicle parked on the street in violation will be ticketed for $100.

The National weather service advises that the storm will bring heavy, wet snow with expected accumulation of between 9 and 15 inches. Wind gusts of 35 miles per hour are expected. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, if you must travel be sure to have and extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Update: The top level of the Oneonta Parking Garage will be closed from Thursday, December 15, through the end of the day on Wednesday, December 21.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta/ for updates from the city of Oneonta.

Also check https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEMS/ for updates from the Otsego County Emergency Services.