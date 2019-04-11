Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › ‘SOMEONE DROVE INTO THE LAKE’ ‘SOMEONE DROVE INTO THE LAKE’ 04/11/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire EMERGENCY IN COOPERSTOWN ‘SOMEONE DROVE INTO THE LAKE’ “Someone drove into the lake,” said one observer as, lights flashing, village police and deputy sheriffs’ cruisers, and Cooperstown fire trucks are gathered at the north end of Fair Street at this hour, where a boat ramp leads into Otsego Lake. It’s too soon to expect official details, but another passerby reported seeing a body removed on a stretcher from the calm, icy waters. Another said tires were visible poking out of the water, suggesting if a vehicle had been driven into the water, it had overturned. About 10 minutes ago, a CMT ambulance, lights flashing, drove south on Fair Street by the Lakefront Hotel toward Bassett Hospital at a non-emergency pace; whatever happened, it appeared there was no need for haste. As soon as official details are available, they will be reported on www.AllOTSEGO.com.(Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Membrinos Win Otsego Lake Scenic History Echos Across Otsego Lake Boat Floats Float On Otsego Lake