Southern Transfer Station Will Be Closed March 18

ONEONTA—Otsego County Waste Management and Recycling Coordinator Kyle King has announced that the Southern Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, March 18 to assess damages that resulted from the storm on Sunday night, March 16. The Northern Transfer Station in Cooperstown will remain open. “We apologize for this inconvenience,” King said.

New York State Electric & Gas crews continue to respond to the weekend’s winter weather event and strong winds, officials reported Monday morning. As of 7 a.m., more than 19,000 customers were affected in various parts of the state, with approximately 2,100 active outages.

According to a press release, NYSEG crews and support personnel continue remain vigilant with the current winter storm.

“Westerly winds will remain strong on Monday and increase this evening. Hazard gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are expected in some areas,” NYSEG officials warned.

As outages develop, customers can learn when their power will be restored via NYSEG’s Estimated Time of Restoration. Outage information will be updated as conditions change.

