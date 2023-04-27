Sports Snippets: April 27, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

Unatego Graduate Is Named SUNY Cobleskill Athlete of Week

SHEALINN STEVENS (Photo provided)

COBLESKILL—The SUNY Cobleskill Athletics Department named outdoor track and field athlete Shealinn Stevens of Otego a Fighting Tiger of the Week for the week ending April 9. Stevens placed seventh in the long jump at the 2023 Cortland Red Dragon Open Invitational with a mark of 4.71 meters. She also anchored the Tigers’ third-place 4x100m relay team, which finished with a total time of 53.29 seconds.

OHS Defeats Susq. Valley 13-0

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School baseball defeated Susquehanna Valley 13-0 on the road on April 10. According to Sports Director Nate Lull of WCDO, freshman Brady Carr threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. He also hit a double and two RBI.

Marten Breaks Assist Record

ONEONTA—Sophomore Katrina Marten led Hartwick College women’s lacrosse in goals and assists against Utica University on April 12. Marten’s three assists put her at 49 for the season, breaking the program single-season record. The Hawks were unable to overcome an early deficit and went down 18-12, but not without a strong fight. They move to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in Empire 8.

Hartwick Men Defeat Utica 14-3

ONEONTA—Hartwick College men’s lacrosse rolled over Utica University for a 14-3 win on April 12. The Hawks scored seven times before Utica got on the board. Sophomore Garrett Frost led on offense with six goals. Goalkeeper Kyle McKee, a senior, made 14 saves.

Oneonta Women Beat Potsdam

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse beat Potsdam 21-7 on April 12. Eight different Red Dragons scored; senior Megan Foiles led on offense with eight goals and three assists. Oneonta moves to 4-7 overall and 3-2 in SUNYAC.

CCS Softball Bests Oriskany

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball beat Oriskany 5-2 on April 14. According to the team Twitter account, senior Dani Seamon threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. Katie Crippen, Savannah Kirkby and Bella Reich made two hits each.

Oneonta Tennis Sweeps Delhi

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis swept SUNY Delhi 9-0 in a non-conference match on Friday, April 14. The Red Dragons moved to 5-10 for the season.

Softball Splits Doubleheader

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta softball split a SUNYAC doubleheader against Oswego on April 14. The Red Dragons dropped game one 5-1 before surging to a 13-4 victory in game two. Oneonta made 18 hits and had six players record at least two RBI in the second game. The Red Dragons moved to 11-12-1 for the season and 5-1 in SUNYAC.

Hartwick Impresses at Cortland

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College track and field teams posted great performances at the Cortland Upstate Alternative Invitational on Saturday, April 15. Brynita Haas finished third in a highly competitive 5000m race, and was only 4 seconds behind the winner. The men’s 4×100 relay team of Corey Quomony, Quran Best, CJ Rogers, and Kevin Mason finished fourth. Many Hawks achieved personal records.

Women’s Lacrosse Beats Alfred

ONEONTA—After a slow start, Hartwick College women’s lacrosse ran away with a 22-6 victory over Alfred University on April 15. Sophomore Katrina Marten scored six times, reaching her 100th career point. Marten’s new milestone came one game after she set the Hartwick program record for single-season assists. Sophomore Kristen Vaccarelli made seven goals. The Hawks were just as dominant on defense, making 24 turnovers and picking up 25 ground balls.

Bertram on NIT Final Four Team

LAS VEGAS—The University of Alabama at Birmingham men’s basketball team made its first appearance in the National Invitation Tournament championship game on March 30. Cooperstown Central School’s all-time leading scorer, Tyler Bertram, is a member of the team, which racked up a program-record 29 wins in the 2022-2023 season. UAB defeated the University of Southern Mississippi to advance to the NIT final four on March 14, and beat Utah Valley University in an 88-86 nail-biter on March 28 to advance to the finals. The UAB Blazers fell 68-61 to the University of North Texas. Bertram, a red shirt junior playing guard, transferred to UAB after spending two years at Binghamton and one year at Charlotte.

