Advertisement. Advertise with us

Sports Snippets: February 16, 2024

Coop Boys Split Final Week, Lambert Breaks Record

MORRISVILLE—The Cooperstown boys basketball team crushed host Morrisville-Eaton 74-37 in a Center State Conference Division IV game on Tuesday, February 6. Freshman Brody Murdock set a personal record of 28 points in a game. Senior Charlie Lambert made 15 assists, breaking the previous program record of 14 set in 2012 by Jay Davine. Before Davine, head coach John Lambert held a record of 11 assists from a game in 1987. Charlie Lambert also scored 12 points and made three rebounds. Junior Cooper Bradley scored 14 points.

The Hawkeyes fell to Poland 72-39 in a CSC Division IV game on Thursday, February 8. It was the final game of the regular season. Lambert contributed 10 points, four assists and four steals in the loss. Sophomore Cooper Coleman had eight points and five steals.

Coop Girls Crush Morrisville-Eaton

MORRISVILLE—Cooperstown girls basketball routed Morrisville-Eaton 63-16 in a non-division game on Friday, February 9. Senior Rory Nelen scored 21 points and added four steals, four assists and a block. Junior Mia Kaltenbach had 13 points, nine steals and five assists. Junior Brenna Seamon and sophomore Polly Kennedy each chipped in eight points. The Hawkeyes will finish the regular season at Dolgeville on Thursday, February 15. They currently stand at 13-6 for the season and 5-3 in their division.

Volleyball Sweeps Quarterfinal

COOPERSTOWN—Four-seeded Cooperstown shut out five-seeded Dolgeville 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 in the Section III Class C volleyball quarterfinals on Saturday, February 10. Senior Sophia Hotaling put away 45 digs, three aces and a kill in the contest. Senior Lucy Hayes had 23 assists, five digs and a kill. Junior Grace Sperry added seven kills and four blocks. Senior Violet Gentles made seven kills, 21 digs and two assists. Junior Alexis Wolfe had eight digs, six assists, three aces and three kills.

The Hawkeyes will travel to face top-seeded Mount Markham in the semifinals after press time at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13. Cooperstown finished the season 16-2, with both losses handed out by returning sectional champion Mount Markham. The Hawkeyes have not beat the Mustangs since 2013.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…

The Partial Observer: Hundreds Celebrate CCS, Community ‘Icon’ Howard

In an unusual scene the afternoon of Saturday, September 7 at Cooperstown Central School, it wasn’t until after the varsity football game ended that the parking lots around the high school began to really fill up with cars. The reason? Hundreds of people gathered at the school’s auditorium to pay their respects, share remembrances, have a laugh, and perhaps even shed a tear or two as longtime influential community figure and CCS educator, coach, and athletics Hall of Fame member Don Howard was celebrated posthumously. Howard passed away in early June at the age of 82.…