Sports Snippets: February 16, 2024

Coop Boys Split Final Week, Lambert Breaks Record

MORRISVILLE—The Cooperstown boys basketball team crushed host Morrisville-Eaton 74-37 in a Center State Conference Division IV game on Tuesday, February 6. Freshman Brody Murdock set a personal record of 28 points in a game. Senior Charlie Lambert made 15 assists, breaking the previous program record of 14 set in 2012 by Jay Davine. Before Davine, head coach John Lambert held a record of 11 assists from a game in 1987. Charlie Lambert also scored 12 points and made three rebounds. Junior Cooper Bradley scored 14 points.

The Hawkeyes fell to Poland 72-39 in a CSC Division IV game on Thursday, February 8. It was the final game of the regular season. Lambert contributed 10 points, four assists and four steals in the loss. Sophomore Cooper Coleman had eight points and five steals.

Coop Girls Crush Morrisville-Eaton

MORRISVILLE—Cooperstown girls basketball routed Morrisville-Eaton 63-16 in a non-division game on Friday, February 9. Senior Rory Nelen scored 21 points and added four steals, four assists and a block. Junior Mia Kaltenbach had 13 points, nine steals and five assists. Junior Brenna Seamon and sophomore Polly Kennedy each chipped in eight points. The Hawkeyes will finish the regular season at Dolgeville on Thursday, February 15. They currently stand at 13-6 for the season and 5-3 in their division.

Volleyball Sweeps Quarterfinal

COOPERSTOWN—Four-seeded Cooperstown shut out five-seeded Dolgeville 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 in the Section III Class C volleyball quarterfinals on Saturday, February 10. Senior Sophia Hotaling put away 45 digs, three aces and a kill in the contest. Senior Lucy Hayes had 23 assists, five digs and a kill. Junior Grace Sperry added seven kills and four blocks. Senior Violet Gentles made seven kills, 21 digs and two assists. Junior Alexis Wolfe had eight digs, six assists, three aces and three kills.

The Hawkeyes will travel to face top-seeded Mount Markham in the semifinals after press time at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13. Cooperstown finished the season 16-2, with both losses handed out by returning sectional champion Mount Markham. The Hawkeyes have not beat the Mustangs since 2013.