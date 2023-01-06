Sports Snippets: June 1, 2023

COMPILED by WRILEY NELSON

Team Bert Wins Hall of Fame Classic Game

COOPERSTOWN—Team Bert defeated Team Kitty 8-3 in the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic game. Hall of Fame heroes Bert Blyleven, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins, Jim Kaat, Jack Morris and Lee Smith managed more than two dozen retired players at the May 27 event. James Loney, formerly of the Dodgers, won the pregame Home Run Derby. Pokey Reese, member of the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox, won the Bob Feller Player of the Game Award.

Otsego Co. Track Athletes Perform at Sectionals

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Unadilla Valley girls track and field team emerged victorious from the Section IV Class D championship meet at Marathon on May 23. Many Otsego County athletes recorded strong performances at the meet. The Morris/Edmeston boys’ team tied for fourth. Schenevus/Worcester had two third-place finishes, Cassidy Howard in the 100m and Lily Competiello in the 200m. Emerson Allen of Laurens/Milford took third in the high jump. Richfield Springs’ Camryn Marshall took second in discus. Franklin’s Valentina Temple took third in the 400m. Izek Richards won the long jump for E/M, while teammates Thomas Bennett and Kiernan Burke took second and third place in shot put. Bennett also placed third in discus. Franklin’s Isaac Wright placed second in the steeplechase and third in the 3200m. L/M’s Carter Stevens took second in the 1600m and Wendell Agustin placed second in the 400m hurdles. Unatego’s David Clapper finished third in the 800m.

Cooperstown Softball Advances to Finals

COOPERSTOWN—Following a close-run quarterfinal game, Cooperstown softball trounced two-seeded Sandy Creek 9-1 in the Section III Class C semifinals on May 27. Dani Seamon threw nine strikeouts and tallied three hits and three RBI. Katie Crippen and Tori France each scored two runs, and Crippen batted in four. Sophia Hotaling stole two bases. Emmy Lippitt and Grace Sperry each hit an RBI. The Hawkeyes will face eight-seeded Port Byron in the title game on May 31. Cooperstown has won two sectional titles in program history, in 2013 and 2016.

Coop. Girls Track Places Third at Sectionals

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School track and field teams competed at the Section III Class C championship in Beaver River on May 24. The boys finished seventh in an 11-school field, while the girls placed third behind Tully and Sauquoit Valley. Senior Claire Jensen won the 200m and 400m events and contributed to championship 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams. Riley Green placed first in discus and second in shot put. Elizabeth Hughes took third in shot put. Braeden Victory took second in the high jump. Annelise Jensen placed second in the 800m and third in the 1,500m. Mia Pelcer took third place in the 100m hurdles. On the boys’ team, Cooper Bradley placed third in the 110m hurdles and second in the high jump. Cooper Hodgdon took third in the 400m hurdles. The Hawkeyes will compete in the State Qualifier meet on Thursday, June 1.