The Milford Central School Class of 2025 is seeking vendors for its November 19 Vendor Fair in the Milford Central School Gymnasium, 42 W. Main Street, Milford.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vendor set-up at 8:30 a.m. Spots are still available for those wishing to sell their unique or homemade merchandise.

To sign up, contact Dana Levinson, dlevinson@milfordcentral.org or Alicia Flint, aflint@milfordcentral.org.