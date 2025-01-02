Spotted Lanternfly Update

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets recently announced that the spotted lanternfly has been found in new locations across the state. It is an invasive pest insect that feeds on more than 100 plant species, many of which are critical to New York’s agricultural economy.

Ag and Markets officials urged residents in several upstate counties to report any additional sightings and continue destroying egg masses, especially during the winter months. Egg masses may be laid on any surface and must be scraped off with a credit card or similar implement before being killed with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. After collecting and freezing an SLF sample for testing, destroy any additional flies immediately.

For more information, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.