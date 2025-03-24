Springbrook Day of Giving Begins Tomorrow at Noon

ONEONTA—On Tuesday, March 25 at noon, Springbrook kicks off its inaugural Day of Giving. Set to conclude on Wednesday, March 26 at noon, this 24-hour online fundraising event aims to raise $100,000.00 to enhance and expand Springbrook’s programs and services.

In a generous show of support, Bill and Karen Mirabito have pledged to match every dollar raised during the event, up to $100,000.00, doubling the impact of each donation. Contributors who donate $25.00 or more will receive a pair of exclusive socks designed by children from Springbrook’s Kids Unlimited Preschool as a token of appreciation.

According to a press release, donors can choose to direct their contributions to specific areas, including:

Kids Unlimited Preschool Playground and Activities: Supporting the only integrated preschool program in Otsego County.

Programs: Funding initiatives such as the Special Olympics Program, Therapeutic Horseback Riding, The HELP Committee and impactful projects such as the Accessible Outdoor Trail designed for Springbrook’s Oneonta Campus.

Springbrook Scholars: Providing staff with opportunities to pursue higher education tailored to their professional career goals.

Community Engagement: Promoting communication, collaboration and connection within the community.

Area of Greatest Need: Allowing the Springbrook Foundation to allocate funds where they are needed most.

To amplify the event’s success, Springbrook encourages supporters to become Day of Giving Ambassadors. Ambassadors play a significant role by making a personal donation and inspiring others to contribute. Those interested can sign up individually or as a team and will receive a personalized link to share within their networks. Prizes will be awarded to top Ambassadors who excel in rallying support.

Additionally, various donor challenges throughout the day will provide opportunities for donors to maximize their impact. For instance, for every $10.00 that a Springbrook employee donates, they will receive an entry to pie Springbrook’s Chief Operating Officer, Seth Haight, to encourage a sense of community and fun while supporting a worthy cause.

“Springbrook’s Day of Giving is an impactful l event that brings together friends, families, staff, and the broader community to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” organizers said. “Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant difference.”

For more information, to sign up as an ambassador, or to donate, visit https://springbrookny.org/give.