Springbrook Marks Autism Acceptance Month with Training, Advocacy

Springbrook has been observing World Autism Acceptance Month with countywide programming. (Graphic provided)

By HANNA TADESSE

SUNY Institute for Local News

OTSEGO COUNTY

April marks World Autism Acceptance Month, an international observance dedicated to promoting understanding, inclusion, and meaningful support for neurodiversity and people on the autism spectrum. In Otsego County and across the region, Springbrook, the nonprofit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities, is recognizing the month through education, advocacy and programming that emphasizes acceptance in action.

Springbrook, which has supported local individuals and families for more than a century, provides a wide range of services, including education, residential programs, employment supports, and family engagement opportunities. During Autism Acceptance Month, the organization is highlighting approaches that honor neurodiversity and encourage inclusive communities both on and off its multiple campuses.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tristan Pokorny said Springbrook’s focus goes beyond simply raising awareness to creating an environment of respect and understanding.

“At Springbrook, autism acceptance means moving beyond awareness and into action by creating environments where people are valued for who they are, supported in how they communicate, and included in every aspect of life.”

Pokorny added, “Communication may look different whether through an eye gaze, gestures, assistive technology, or behavior, but every form is meaningful and deserves to be understood.”

One recent initiative took place at The School at Springbrook in Oneonta, where staff participated in a professional development training aimed at deepening their understanding of neurodiversity and inclusive practices. The training was led by SUNY Empire State University Assistant Professor Dr. Lauren Lestremau Allen in collaboration with SUNY Empire’s Center for Autism Advocacy.

According to Pokorny, the session encouraged participants to “explore disability as a form of diversity” and reflect on the importance of respectful language and inclusive learning environments.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Springbrook’s official social media page, Executive Director of Springbook Schools Traci Lanner stated, “This was a great training for the school on inclusion and respectful language.”

Springbrook’s Autism Acceptance Month observances will continue through several April activities at the school. Promoted widely on social media, the school participated in “Light Up Gold” national observances on Thursday, April 2, a visual show of support where the community was encouraged to wear gold “in support of acceptance, inclusion, and advocacy.”

Pokorny said that on Friday, April 24, students and staff will also wear shirts featuring positive messages to promote autism awareness.

Pokorny emphasized that recognizing behavior as a form of communication is central to Springbrook’s mission and to supporting individuals with autism in meaningful ways.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach because true support is personalized, thoughtful and rooted in respect,” she explained.

In addition to on-campus programming, Springbrook is using social media platforms and online blogs throughout April to share stories, accomplishments, and personal perspectives from the people it supports. The organization’s messaging aligns with the broader goals of World Autism Acceptance Month, which encourage communities to move beyond awareness toward inclusion, opportunity and belonging.

Returning to the theme of autism acceptance, Pokorny said, “Acceptance also means recognizing that behavior is communication, honoring each person’s unique strengths and needs, and creating sensory-considerate spaces where individuals can feel safe and supported.

“Most importantly, acceptance means creating opportunities, strengthening connections and ensuring every person has the chance to thrive,” Pokorny concluded.

World Autism Acceptance Month is recognized globally each April, beginning with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. Local organizations like Springbrook and national groups such as Autism Speaks and the Autism Society use the month to encourage education, advocacy, and community engagement that supports autistic individuals across the lifespan.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.