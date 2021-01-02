Springbrook Manager To Lead OFO’s $4M Head Start Program

ONEONTA – Nicole Cashman joined Opportunities for Otsego today as Head Start director, OFO Director Dan Maskin announced.

For the past five years, she has been director of Community Homes at Springbrook.

She brings OFO nearly 20 years’ experience in the non-profit sector and a solid background in program operations, strategic planning, and financial management, Maskin said.

“Head Start is OFO’s most complex program,” he said, “and Nicole has demonstrated the skill and experience to lead the program in Otsego County.”

In her new role, Ms. Cashman will manage a $4 million budget, lead a program team of 85 employees and oversee the operation of nine Head Start centers and home visiting services to over 300 families throughout the county