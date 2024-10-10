Tom Golisano, left, recently gifted Springbrook with $5 million in support of the organization’s mission. Above, Golisano is pictured with Springbrook CEO Patricia Kennedy and former Springbrook board member John Anderson during a 2012 Springbrook “Coming Home Campaign” event. (Photo provided)

Springbrook Receives $5 Million from Philanthropist Golisano

ONEONTA—Springbrook announced last week that it will receive $5 million to advance its mission of supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano has made a $360 million donation to more than 80 nonprofit organizations, including universities, healthcare providers, animal care groups, and others across Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and nearby regions in New York State. Among the beneficiaries, Springbrook—an organization with a long-standing relationship with Tom Golisano—was among one of the largest recipients.

Golisano’s generosity is rooted in his philosophy of giving back.

“The only wealth you get to keep is that which you give away,” he shared while announcing the award, emphasizing that this donation is not just about money but an opportunity for nonprofits to expand and improve their services.

Springbrook is immensely grateful for this generous gift, which will allow the organization to carefully assess and allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, officials said.

Golisano and Springbrook have shared a long-standing relationship, dating back over a decade. In 2010, Golisano provided funds to establish the Golisano School, which expanded services for children with autism. In 2012, the organization completed the $22.5 million “Coming Home Campaign,” opening the Tom Golisano Center for Autism, a state-of-the-art facility offering specialized care and support for people with autism.

Springbrook’s pro-gram, which includes applied behavior analysis, art and music therapy, and various educational services, has become a beacon of hope for families across New York State. The organization celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Golisano Center for Autism in October 2022, reflecting on the progress made and the lives transformed over the past decade.

Patricia Kennedy, chief executive officer of Springbrook, expressed gratitude for Tom Golisano’s unwavering support of the organization’s mission.

“We are grateful to Tom for his generous gift,” Kennedy said. “His generosity has helped the organization improve the lives of many children who come to the Golisano School program. On behalf of Springbrook, the children and individuals we support, and the board, we thank him!”

Golisano’s continued support and friendship has also extended to training Springbrook’s nurses through The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing, at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University, enhancing the quality of care for people with developmental disabilities. His ongoing commitment continues to inspire and drive the mission of Springbrook and many other nonprofits, marking this donation as a spark for positive change in the community.

Springbrook provides at-home care, residential and educational services, day services, and clinical, therapeutic, and behavioral support to over 1,100 people with developmental disabilities across New York State. The organization is Otsego County’s third-largest employer, with more than 1,300 employees.