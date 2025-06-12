Jerome and Regina Oakes are this year’s Grand Marshals for Springfield’s annual Fourth of July Parade. (Photo provided)

Springfield Announces 2025 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals

SPRINGFIELD CENTER—The Springfield Fourth of July Committee announced on Thursday, June 5 that Jerome and Regina Oakes will be the Grand Marshals for this year’s Fourth of July Parade.

According to a press release, Jerome Oakes and Regina Armstrong both grew up in the Town of Springfield but did not meet until the Fourth of July in 1976, at Springfield’s Bicentennial celebration of America’s Declaration of Independence. In 1980, Jerome and Regina were wed at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Springfield Center. According to the couple, they have always been happy to remain in Springfield, a place they consider to be beautiful and peaceful, and where they have both found satisfaction in service to their community.

Jerome Oakes is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and recipient of a Purple Heart medal of honor and other awards of distinction. He is a member of the Richfield Springs American Legion, the Cooperstown Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Utica Disabled American Veterans.

An active Boy Scout in his youth, Jerome achieved the rank of Star Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow and the Explorers. When the Oakes’ twin boys were young, Jerome assisted the Cub Scout troop and coached Little League and T-ball teams. He has been a volunteer fireman in the Springfield Fire Department for 54 years and served as an EMS volunteer for nine years.

As the superintendent of Springfield Cemetery, Jerome is responsible for managing burials, repairing and leveling headstones, excavating cremation plots, selling plots, and assisting with funeral arrangements. He is committed to honoring veterans by placing flags on their graves for Memorial Day, a service he extends to nearby cemeteries. Jerome also serves as custodian at the Springfield Community Center, where he ensures the cleanliness of the building and grounds and offers his assistance wherever needed.

Jerome traditionally carries the flag for the Springfield Fire Department’s marching unit in the Fourth of July Parade, as well as fulfilling many other supportive roles around the event, officials said.

Regina Oakes has always wanted to help people, sparking a 47-year career at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. As a certified pharmacy technician, she primarily worked at the Cancer Center. Shortly after retiring, she returned to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For several summers, after completing shifts at the hospital, Regina spent her evenings working at the Cooperstown Dreams Park, where she enjoyed the excitement and camaraderie of the staff and participants. She currently serves as an elected member of the Springfield Town Council, bringing almost 16 years of experience to the council. She can often be found at the Springfield Community Center overseeing events and leading senior exercise programs and community pickleball, or at the Springfield Landing, where she manages boat slips and park passes, according to the release.

Envisioning community meals bringing people together again after the pandemic, Regina spearheaded the clean-up and restoration of the old school cafeteria at the community center and launched the Springfield Community Kitchen in the fall of 2023. The popular luncheons held at the center are planned, cooked and served by Regina, assisted by a staff of volunteers. The program is completely supported by community donations.

Regina has been an active member of the Springfield Fire Department Auxiliary for 13 years, and both she and Jerome are enthusiastic contributors to the Fire Department’s annual barbecue fundraiser. Regina is also charged with organizing the Springfield Fourth of July Committee’s chicken barbecue.

“This Fourth of July, Jerome and Regina are determined to perform their annual duties and, in addition, have agreed to lead the parade as the 2025 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals. The committee is pleased to honor their dedication and celebrate their positive impact on the community during this year’s parade,” officials said.

The Springfield Fourth of July Parade will commence its 111th year at 11 on Friday, July 4 in the hamlet of Springfield Center. This year’s parade theme celebrates “We the People.” The parade concludes at the Springfield Community Center, where a patriotic celebration will be held.

The festivities will feature music by the Camden Continentals Fife and Drum Corps and the Cooperstown Community Band, Brooks’ chicken barbecue, homemade pie, the Springfield Historical Society Open House, children’s games, raffles, and more. Free parade parking is available at the community center.

An evening concert and firework display will take place at Glimmerglass State Park, with music by local rock band Scattered Flurries starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, to be followed by fireworks at dusk.

On Sunday, July 6 at 3:30 p.m., The Glimmerglass Festival will present the 2025 Springfield Appreciation Concert, featuring musical selections from the festival’s upcoming 50th anniversary season. Tickets for the concert ($5.00 each) and Springfield 4th of July T-shirts ($15.00 each) are available at Convenience Corner, located at the intersection of State Route 80 and U.S. Route 20 in Springfield Center. All proceeds support Springfield’s Fourth of July events.

“The Springfield Fourth of July Committee would like to thank the Otsego County Event Grant Program, The Glimmerglass Festival, and the Community Foundation of Otsego County for their support,” officials said.

For more information, visit Facebook, e-mail springfield.july4@gmail.com, or call (315) 858-0304.