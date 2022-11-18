SQSPCA holds successful canine spay/neuter clinic pilot

COOPERSTOWN – Thanks to the 2022 ASPCA Subaru Grant Program, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) conducted its first-ever canine low-cost spay/neuter clinic on October 20 and 21. The event was held in collaboration with Five Star Subaru of Oneonta.

“Following a model similar to that of our feline low-cost clinics, our medical team was able to spay 10 female dogs and neuter 10 males during the two-day clinic,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said. “Thanks to our experienced staff, everything went very smoothly.”

Clients for the canine low-cost clinic were accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and were required to meet financial guidelines based on income and family size. In addition to the spaying or neutering, all dogs were microchipped and given core vaccines as needed. Dogs were also treated for worms and live fleas, tested for heartworm and Lyme disease, and received a Bordetella vaccine. Flea topical was provided if requested. The dogs’ ears were cleaned and their nails were trimmed.

“Our new, state-of-the-art shelter and medical suite have been designed to accommodate such clinics, with space for dogs to recover comfortably after treatment,” Haynes continued. “Members of the animal care staff monitored the dogs closely as they awoke from the anesthesia. When the dogs were fully awake, they were sent home with their owners along with discharge instructions and medical records.”

To keep the dogs from worrying their incisions, plastic Elizabethan collars were provided.

The SQSPCA also held a dog/cat food donation event prior to the clinic. Donated food was made available at no cost to dog owners whose animals are being altered and the community at large via the shelter’s Pet Pantry located in the admission lobby.

“We have been partnering with Five Star Subaru for several years on a variety of special October events, including our popular Howl-oween pet adoption events. Because we receive countless calls from community members each week who are in need of a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for dogs, we chose to hold this pilot program instead this year,” explained Haynes.

“We are extremely grateful for our ongoing partnership with Five Star Subaru, and for the grant opportunities ASPCA and Subaru provide,” Haynes said.

There are no plans at present for another canine low-cost spay/neuter clinic at the SQSPCA, but the pilot has proven the methodology is sound and can be done efficiently.

“We know now that a clinic of this type is manageable and the hundreds of telephone calls we receive each year demonstrate there is a real need for these types of services. Anything is possible in 2023,” Haynes added.

The SQSPCA, located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with new evening hours on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are also welcome.