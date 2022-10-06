SQSPCA Kicks Off ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ Adoption Special

By Darla M. Youngs

In partnership with Five Star Subaru and Subaru of America, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be offering half-price adoptions this month and adoption fees for shelter animals with special needs will be waived entirely.

During the month of October, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative showcases Subaru’s belief that all animals deserve a loving home and reinforces their commitment to support the health, rescue, transport, and adoption of shelter animals. This year, the SQSPCA will receive $100 for every pet adopted during the sale, up to $3,100.

“This is a fantastic program coming again at a time when it is most needed,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Last fall’s event focused on cats and kittens only, but this year we are including dogs in the half-price sale.”

A recent increase in surrendered dogs and unclaimed dogs-at-large combined with a marked decrease in adoption rates overall has resulted in waiting lists for both cats and dogs coming into the SQSPCA.

“The problem is nationwide and not unique to us,” Ms. Haynes said. “Our hope is to clear the shelter so that we can move as quickly as possible through those lists and continue to help animals in need of homes.

According to Ms. Haynes, the SQSPCA has cared for more than 1,080 animals this year, including low-cost spay and neuter clinics, already surpassing 2021’s total of 1,074 animals helped with almost three more months to go.

“We also applaud Subaru’s emphasis on shelter animals with special needs, whether older, deaf, blind or otherwise different. These ‘underdogs,’ as Subaru fondly calls them, are traditionally our hardest-to-adopt dogs and cats, like Dave,” Ms. Haynes continued.

Estimated to be about 4 years old, Dave is one of the shelter’s longest feline residents. He is a handsome charcoal domestic shorthair —adorable, friendly, with the softest of fur, and, unfortunately, blind. At a time when the average length of stay for SQSPCA animals is less than 21 days, Dave has been patiently awaiting his forever home for 120 days.

“Thanks to Subaru, special needs animals like Dave have their moment in the spotlight, too, and can find their perfect match,” Ms. Haynes said.

It’s important to note that the dogs currently available at the shelter are equally deserving of loving new homes but are being overlooked by potential adopters, with an average length of stay among them of more than 50 days, she added.

The shelter’s Subaru Loves Pets sale will run through the end of October. All adoptions—normally from $150 for kittens to $250 for puppies and small dogs—will be half price. Other fees may apply.

The SQSPCA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours on Thursdays until 7 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised by calling (607) 547-8111 to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org. The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.