SQSPCA Partners with Community, Schools for Upcoming Events

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is partnering with local schools, businesses, and community leaders to celebrate the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, February 5-8, through a series of family-friendly events intended to raise vital funds and awareness for animals in need.

According to a press release issued on Friday, January 30, these collaborative efforts highlight the power of community involvement while offering unique opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with the mission of the SQSPCA.

“The Cooperstown Winter Carnival is truly a community effort, and we’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity makes this weekend possible,” said Kate Dwyer, Cooperstown Carnival Committee member. “This year’s theme, ‘Let the Games Begin,’ reflects the playful spirit of the carnival and allows us to offer free, family-friendly events that bring people together, celebrate winter, and keep this cherished Cooperstown tradition thriving.”

CCS Basketball Fundraiser

The SQSPCA’s involvement kicks off on Monday, February 2 with a special fundraising night during the Cooperstown Central School girls high-school basketball games. The junior varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m. The event is supported by a student leadership group, demonstrating the meaningful role young leaders play in giving back, animal shelter officials said. Attendees will have the chance to interact with SQSPCA mascots, and anyone who makes a donation will receive a $2.00 coupon for the SQSPCA Thrift Shop.

“The girls volleyball and basketball teams have been working with the SQSPCA this year to organize a fundraiser during a girls’ basketball game and [on] having a halftime show from the Clark Sports Center youth basketball teams,” said Monica Wolfe, Cooperstown Central School physical education teacher. “Having the leaders and athletes of Cooperstown school work with different groups in our community is a priority for [the Leadership Training for Athletes program] and something that we pride our athletes on doing.

“We encourage families and community members to come out and support our teams and the local SPCA,” Wolfe said.

Student Art Exhibit

On Thursday, February 6, the SQSPCA will host the opening night of “Pawsibilities,” an animal-themed art exhibition showcasing original work by Cooperstown Elementary School students. The opening reception will take place at the animal shelter from 4:30-6 p.m.

“I am so excited and grateful to be putting together this art show for the third year in a row. I strongly believe in teaching students that art, in addition to being a wonderful way to explore their creativity, is also a powerful form of communication,” said Cooperstown Elementary School art teacher Alyssa Ketcham. “It is important for our students to know that, even at a young age, they can be active members of their community. Getting to work with the SQSPCA is an incredible opportunity to do just that.

“Participating in this art show is an exciting and rewarding way for our students to see their art positively impact the world around them. I am so proud of them and hope that they feel that same sense of pride in themselves,” Ketcham said.

The artwork will remain on display at the shelter through Friday, February 13, and visitors are encouraged to stop by to admire the creativity and compassion reflected in each piece.

“The arts are essential to a well-rounded education, and opportunities like this allow students to experience the real-world impact of their creativity. As a former art teacher, I’m thrilled to see our students’ work showcased at the SQSPCA—bringing beauty, awareness, and community support to an incredible organization,” said Amy Malcuria, Cooperstown Elementary principal.

Forever Home-Run Derby

Community fun continues on Saturday, February 7, when Northway Brewing Hop House, 709 County Highway 33, hosts the Forever Home-Run Derby from 3-4 p.m. This wiffle ball hitting contest invites participants to take five swings for a $5.00 donation, which also includes a coupon for a pint of beer. The event will feature prizes, lighthearted competition and opportunities to interact with adoptable SQSPCA animals, all while supporting the organization’s lifesaving work.

“We love finding creative ways to give back, and this event does just that,” said Melissa Miosek, brewery manager at Northway Brewing Hop House. “You get to swing a bat, support a great cause, enjoy a pint and maybe even meet your future best friend.”

Movie Friendraiser

Later that same evening, the SQSPCA will partner with Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, for a special screening of “Superman” at 5 p.m. The film highlights Superman’s shelter dog, making it a fitting celebration of the human–animal bond. Attendees will be able to meet an adoptable SQSPCA dog and enjoy light refreshments during the screening.

“These events truly reflect the heart of our community,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “From students and educators to local businesses and families, it’s inspiring to see so many people come together to support animals.”

Funds for the Farm

In addition to these community events, the SQSPCA is inviting folks to share the love this Valentine’s season through a special matching gift challenge made possible by Ed and Carol Forman, longtime supporters of the organization. The Formans have generously pledged to match all donations from 100+ donors dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000.00, doubling the impact of every gift made to support Campbell Hill Farm, the SQSPCA’s new facility housing farm animals in need.

The matching challenge runs through Saturday, February 14, and anyone who gives $50.00 or more will receive a valentine in the mail to share with their special someone, letting them know they donated in their honor, or to keep for themselves.

“This season, a valentine can be more than a card or candy—it can be a gift that truly makes a difference for animals in need,” said Haynes.

Donations can be made online at www.sqspca.org, by mail to PO Box 267, Cooperstown, New York, or in person at the shelter. The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088, just north of the Village of Cooperstown. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.